Plans to retain jarvey facilities in Killarney appealed to An Bord Pleanala

Plans to retain permission for a horse harnessing and grooming shed at the back of a Killarney house have been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission to jarvey Florence McCarthy to retain the existing facilities, along with retaining and completing stables and a domestic shed at Castlelough, Killarney.

This has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by a third party, neighbours Dan and Carmel Hourigan.

In their appeal, they claim there’s a smell of urine, the facility is too large for a residential area, and they’re not happy with manner manure is disposed of.

An Bord Pleanala should make a decision on the case in the coming months.