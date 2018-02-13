Plans to redevelop prominent Tralee town centre site

There are plans to redevelop a prominent Tralee town centre site.

The proposal for the building which fronts Bridge Street, Bridge Place, and New Road is for a new five-storey development.

Roscar Properties Limited has applied to Kerry County Council for planning permission at the Bridge Inn, incorporating Sol Travel and Minstrels Bar at 42, 43, 44, 45 Bridge Street, Bridge Place, and New Road, Tralee.

The proposals involve demolishing all existing buildings, and erecting a new mixed use commercial structure over five floors, including basement.

It’s intended that the building, which is adjacent to Tralee Garda Station, is to incorporate a 26-bedroom guest house, a bar and restaurant, and a retail unit.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the case on the 24th of February.