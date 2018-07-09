Plans to redevelop landmark south Kerry hotel given green light

Plans to redevelop a landmark south Kerry hotel have been given the green light.

Kerry County Council has granted OS Properties planning permission to demolish the existing Cable O’Leary’s hotel site in Ballinskelligs and build a new one.

Cable O’Leary’s is named after Denis Cable O’Leary, who became a famous son of Ballinskelligs due to his involvement in the laying of the transatlantic cable between Kerry and America, and also his defiant stand against the eviction of his family in the late 1800s.





OS Properties has received planning permission from Kerry County Council to developed the existing hotel site.

The plans include demolishing the existing hotel and the construction of a new 45 bedroom and three suite hotel.

The development will include a bar, restaurant, gym, new entrance and exit, onsite car park, bus set down and parking and a waste water treatment plant.

Planning permission has been granted by the council subject to 16 conditions.