Plans to provide 75 additional car-parking spaces in Dingle town centre

Plans are underway to provide an additional 75 car parking spaces in Dingle town centre.

Kerry County Council is seeking to enhance and extend St Mary’s car-park.

West Kerry Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald says it’s hoped the measure will provide a solution to traffic congestion, in particular in the Green Street area.

The proposed works consist of the enhancement and surfacing of St Mary’s, extending the car-park to the west, providing an additional 75 spaces.

A part of the scheme is situated within an Architectural Conservation Area, and involves works to the boundary of the curtilage of St Mary’s Church, which is a protected structure.

West Kerry Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald said it’s hoped work on the project will get underway in the spring:

audio: dingle_spaces.mp3

Plans and particulars for the proposed development are available for inspection at Dingle Council offices, the planning department in Rathass, Tralee and Room 115 at Áras an Chondae.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development can be made in writing and must be received by Thursday, January 11th at 5pm.