Plans for private airstrip in North Kerry appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Plans for a private airstrip in North Kerry have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

James McErlain had received planning permission to use a portion of a field for the flying of a single-engine light aircraft in Liscahane East, Ardfert.

He also received permission to construct a farm shed, which would be used for storing the aircraft.





A number of objections were submitted to Kerry County Council, including one from dairy farmers Richard and Loretta Kelly of Liscahane, who claim their animals would suffer undue stress from aircraft flying in the area.

A comment on the number of airfields in the county was also put forward by objectors.