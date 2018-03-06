There are plans to open 40 new beds at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to the facility’s General Manager, Fergal Grimes, who says the hospital has made a proposal to the HSE and the South / South West Hospital Group.

The application forms part of the HSE’s plans to open 500 hospital beds nationally this year.

Fergal Grimes believes the Kerry beds could be put in place this year if resources are provided for renovations and staffing.

Meanwhile, 620 people are on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.

According to the INMO the worst affected are Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway; both facilities have 52 people waiting for beds.

There are 19 at University Hospital Kerry today.