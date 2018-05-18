Plans by Kerry TD to redevelop former Tralee pub appealed to An Bord Pleanala

Plans by Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae to redevelop a former Tralee pub have been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The Independent deputy wants to change the use of part of the premises known as Nancy Myles public house in Ballymullen, Tralee, to four residential units.

The plans include new windows, and the removal of the existing rear boundary wall to allow for car parking spaces.





Kerry County Council had granted permission, but the case has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by John O’Shea and others, Bethan and Sean Finucane, and Michael Horgan.

A decision is due to be made on the case by September 12th.