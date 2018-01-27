Plans to expand Tralee Aldi store

There are plans to expand an Aldi store in Tralee.

The company is applying to Kerry County Council for permission to extend the shop on John Joe Sheehy Road which opened over four years ago.

They’re proposing to add a single storey extension to the side of the existing building for more shop space and a meeting room.

The changes will result in the relocation of the store entrance, trolley bays, and bicycle stands, as well as a reduction in eight parking spaces to 112.

Kerry County Council should make a decision on the application in the coming months.