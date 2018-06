Plans to develop a number of houses in Ballyheigue have been given the go ahead.

OSG Property Development Ltd of Unit 3, John Joe Sheehy Road, Boherbee, Tralee sought permission for the development at Marian Park, Ballyheigue.

It involves the demolition of an existing dwelling house, and construction of nine houses, consisting of one detached house and two blocks of four townhouses each.

Kerry County Council has now granted permission for the development.