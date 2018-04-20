Plans to develop new Aldi store in Killarney adjacent to current one

There are plans to develop a new Aldi store in Killarney, adjacent to the current one.

Aldi Stores (Ireland) Ltd. has applied to Kerry County Council for the development at Arbutus Drive and Park Road, Ardshanavooly, Killarney.

The plans involve the construction of a single storey discount food store, two single storey retail units, and 113 car parking spaces.

The proposed development will also include new vehicular and pedestrian access from Arbutus Drive, as well as new pedestrian access from Park Road.

A decision is due to be made by the 7th of June.