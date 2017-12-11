Plans to develop council civic amenity site in Listowel

There are plans to develop a council civic amenity site in Listowel.

Currently there are neither public nor private facilities for people to dispose of household waste in the Listowel Municipal District.

Kerry County Council has five civic amenity sites throughout the county, but none of these are in the Listowel nor Tralee municipal districts, however there are private operators in Tralee.

The council has purchased a site in Tanavalla, Listowel, and the Environmental Protection Agency has granted a licence to Kerry County Council for a civic amenity site in this location.

In order to help progress the project, the Environment Section and a number of councillors recently visited the Dingle Civic Amenity Site, as it most closely resembles the type of facility proposed for Listowel.