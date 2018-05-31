Plans to Acquire Social Housing Units for Listowel Housing Estate – May 30th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Cllr Mike Kennelly says a lack of consultation in relation to a plan to develop 38 social housing units in a Listowel estate is a bone of contention.
The council got approval for funding from the Department of Housing for the units in Cahirdown Wood Estate where there are 80 houses

