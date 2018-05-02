Plans for 10 houses for the elderly in Killarney appealed to An Bord Pleanala

Plans by a private developer to build 10 houses for the elderly in Killarney have been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Terradaniel Ltd made the appeal after Kerry County Council refused planning permission for the development at 19 and 20 St Mary’s Road, Killarney.

The plans involve the construction of 10 single storey one-bedroom houses, suitable for elderly occupation, as well as landscaped amenity or recreational area, and a new site entrance.

Kerry County Council refused permission, saying it would be contrary to proposed planning and sustainable development of the area.

This includes that its layout and design, and restricted access and car parking would constitute undesirable back land development and a substandard level of residential amenity.

They also say it would prejudice further development of land zoned for residential development located adjacent to the application site.

The developer, Terradaniel Ltd has appealed the case to An Bord Pleanala, who’s due to make a decision in the coming months.