Planning application for Tralee skate park ready to be lodged

A Sinn Féin councillor has called on Kerry County Council not to disappoint a third generation of teenagers with regards the development of a skate park in Tralee.

Cllr Toireasa Ferris sought an update on the proposed park’s progress at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

She said the project needed to be shovel ready by February to avail of sports capital funding and said she’d hate to see ‘a third generation of teenagers failed’.

Director of Planning and Economic Development Michael Scannell said the planning application for the park was ready to be lodged.