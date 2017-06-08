Planning sought to redevelop former Killarney guesthouse for social housing

Planning permission is being sought to develop a former guest house in Killarney for social housing.

The property, which has been vacant for around a decade, is close to the town centre.

Armagh House is located beside the railway bridge on Park Road and is between the Killarney Outlet Centre and McDonald’s.

The former guesthouse was bought by the housing charity Clúid with support from the Department of the Environment and Kerry County Council.

Clúid provides affordable, high-quality homes to people in housing need.

In December, the Department of the Environment sanctioned the development of the site which is expected to be open by the end of next year.

A planning application is seeking to demolish the existing building and construct six one-bedroom apartments and an office at the Park Road location.

The development also proposes to widen the existing vehicular access, create pedestrian access and six parking spaces.

Kerry County Council planners will decide on the application in the coming weeks.