Planning sought for eight wind turbines in North Kerry

Planning permission is being sought for eight wind turbines in north Kerry.

An application has been lodged with Kerry County Council for the development.

The Ballylongford Windfarm Group has applied to the local authority to construct a windfarm at Aghanagran Middle, Aghanagran Lower, Ballyline West and Tullahennell South, Ballylongford.

The development includes eight wind turbines with an overall ground to blade tip height of up to 126.5 metres, battery units, upgrading existing access tracks and the provision of new internal access roads.

Planning is also sought to improve existing entrances onto public roads, a peat deposition area, two electricity substations and an 80 metre wind anemometry mast, which is used to measure wind speed.

The developers also want to connect the wind turbines to the existing ESB substation at Kilpaddoge, Tarbert using underground electricity cables which will cross 13 townlands.

Ten-year planning is sought with an operational period of 25 years.

A decision will be made by Kerry County Council by November 6th.