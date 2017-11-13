Planning sought to amalgamate Killarney butcher’s shop with restaurant

Planning is being sought to change the use of a butcher’s shop in Killarney and amalgamate it with an adjoining restaurant.

Davide Mosca Design has applied to Kerry County Council to change the use of the former Ashe’s Butcher Shop on Beech Road and amalgamate the unit with the adjoining Rooster’s Restaurant.

The application is being made on behalf of Avril Hue.

The company is also seeking permission to change the use of apartments on the first and second floor of a premises at 11 New Street to office space.

The application is being made on behalf of James P Healy & Co Insurances Ltd.