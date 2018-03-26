Planning process for South Kerry Greenway due to begin this week

The planning process for the South Kerry Greenway is due to begin this week with the request for a pre-application meeting with An Bord Pleanala.

The multi-million-euro 26-kilometre South Kerry Greenway aims to connect Glenbeigh and Renard via Caherciveen.

Kerry County Council says any outcomes from the pre-planning meetings with An Bord Pleanala will be considered and addressed in advance of submitting the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for approval.

The council says that given the complexity of the scheme, it’s difficult to put a timeframe on the decision of the board, as the project will most likely be the subject of an oral hearing.

If the CPO is confirmed, affected landowners have a period of time to lodge their claim for compensation; negotiations between valuers for the landowner and the council then begin.

The local authority says the nature of the works will vary from section to section, with some more complex.

They was responding to a call from Councillor Michael Cahill for a progress report on the project at the recent monthly meeting of the county council.

The Fianna Fail councillor says the greenway is critical to South Kerry in terms of job creation.