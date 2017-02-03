Planning process for South Kerry Greenway begins

The planning process for the South Kerry Greenway project has begun.

Kerry County Council has sought direction from An Bord Pleanala in relation to an Environmental Impact Statement.

The multi-million euro 26 kilometre South Kerry Greenway aims to connect Glenbeigh and Renard via Caherciveen and is seen as having the potential to greatly boost the local economy.

Around 170 parcels of land will be affected by the project.

A decision by Kerry County Council to acquire the lands by compulsory purchase order has led to objections from some landowners who claim they have not been properly consulted with.

The council has sought a direction from An Bord Pleanala to determine if an Environmental Impact Statement is required; the local authority believe an EIS is needed.

The planning appeals board will decide on the case by May 29th.

The CPO and planning application will be submitted separately to An Bord Pleanala over the coming months.