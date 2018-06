Planning permission has been granted for a skate park in Tralee.

Tralee Skate Park Community Group had applied for planning to develop the facility at Tralee Sports and Leisure Complex, Clounalour, Oakpark.

Kerry County Council has now granted planning.





It’s to comprise an 800m2 skate park, adjacent to two existing soccer pitches at the complex.

It’s 13 years since a group of young people tried to develop a skate park in Tralee.