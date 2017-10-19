Planning permission granted for long-awaited Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme

An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission for the €3 million Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme.

Irish Water can now develop the long-awaited project, after an appeal by Inland Fisheries Ireland was rejected.

The delay in this scheme has led to hold-ups in improving the Killarney Kilcummin road, and to planning permission being refused for houses.

The grant in permission is being welcomed by Junior Minister Brendan Griffin, and Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, while Cllr Niall Kelleher hopes it’ll go out to tender soon, and that the work will result in road infrastructure in Kilcummin being reinstated.

Last April, Kerry County Council granted Irish Water planning permission for the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme, however this was appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Inland Fisheries Ireland raised issues about the potential impacts on water quality of the Deenagh River and Lough Leane, and inadequacies of the foul effluent combined surface water drainage system.

An Bord Pleanala, however, has now granted permission subject to two conditions.

The development includes a new pumping station, a below ground peak flow holding tank, and an access road from the back of the Páirc Chuimín estate, in Kilcummin.

It also involves the construction of a gravity sewer crossing of the River Deenagh.

Irish Water says the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme will ensure the local environment is protected by improving the quality of groundwater, and facilitating an improvement in the quality of water in the River Deenagh and Lough Leane.

They say it’ll also allow for future residential and commercial development in the area.