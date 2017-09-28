Planning granted for redevelopment of one of Kerry’s premier tourist attractions

Plans to develop Killarney’s Muckross House have been given the go ahead.

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural, and Gaeltacht Affairs for the works on the 19th century Victorian mansion, which is a protected structure.

The plans for Muckross House involve internal alterations to the basement/lower ground floor level, and changing the use of some of the existing rooms.

It’s proposed to change the contemporary audiovisual room to reinstate the original laundry room, and to change the existing contemporary weavers shop to reinstate the original servants dining hall.

The plans also involve changing the use of the existing contemporary information and display rooms into the relocated weavers shop.

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission subject to two conditions, including that repairs to the original fabric of the protected structure be carried out in accordance with conservation best practice.

The Board of Trustees of Muckross House and the Department will shortly proceed to issuing a Request for Tenders for contractors to undertake the work.