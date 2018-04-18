Planner says allowing one-off houses not answer to rural depopulation

Allowing one-off houses in rural Ireland is not the answer to depopulation.

That’s according to the President of the Irish Planning Institute, Joe Corr, who was speaking ahead of the institute’s national Annual Planning Conference at the Rose Hotel, Tralee tomorrow and Friday.

The theme of the event is ‘Ireland: 2040 and Beyond’, following the publication of the National Planning framework and Project Ireland 2040.

Speaking about the call for a relaxation of the locals-only planning rule in Kerry, where rural housing policy favours family members over non-locals, Joe Corr says he would be against this.