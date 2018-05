A planned Garda raid has uncovered €27,000 worth of drugs in Kilgarvan.

During the search, which was conducted by the Killarney and Kerry Drugs Units, a selection of cannabis plant and cannabis herb were found on the property on Monday.

A male was arrested at the scene and taken to Killarney Garda Station for questioning.

He has been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.