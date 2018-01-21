Plan for the development of Killarney town being finalised

A plan for the development of Killarney town is being finalised.

Councillor John Joe Culloty brought a motion to the recent Municipal District meeting, asking for an update.

Kerry County Council says a new planning framework for the town and municipal district is being compiled, and when that is completed the statutory process will commence.

However, the council says there is a requirement to review the existing amount of land use zonings in Killarney Town in order to comply with the CORE strategy of the current County Development Plan 2015-2021.