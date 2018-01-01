PJ Ryan, Old Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Mitchels Villas, Tralee and Loughmore, Co. Tipperary

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon – followed by private cremation. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu to The Parkinson Association.

