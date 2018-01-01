PJ Ryan, Old Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Mitchels Villas, Tralee and Loughmore, Co. Tipperary

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon – followed by private cremation. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu to The Parkinson Association.
Gardaí working in Kerry received third highest number of assaults over 6 year period
Gardaí working in Kerry received the third highest number of assaults while on duty according to new figures released under a Freedom of Information...
Kerry’s first baby of 2018 born at 8.19am
The first baby of 2018 was born in Limerick. A little boy was born at seven seconds past midnight at the University Maternity Hospital. The hospital...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links An Chéad Bhuille Mór / Captain’s Drive in (Paddy, Áine, Liam & Michelle) 12 Hole 3 Person Competition 1. Michael Connole (12) Ann...
Thousands gather to welcome 2018
Thousands gathered across the county last night to welcome in the New Year. Tralee hosted a fireworks display on Denny Street last night. Fireworks were also held...
PJ Ryan, Old Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Mitchels Villas, Tralee and Loughmore,...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Saturday 6th January Denny U17 League 2-00 Rattoo Rovers v Fenit Samphires . 2-00 Ballyheigue Ath v Asdee Rovers , Venue Mounthawk Park All...
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed
JK Sports 12 Premier: Killarney Celtic A – Killorglin A 10am Park A –Tralee Dynamos 10 Inter Kenmare – Killarney Athletic 10.30 12 Division 1: Mastergeeha A – Ballyhar...