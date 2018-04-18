Pioneer Total Abstinance Association National Pioneer Ball will take place on Saturday 5th May at Tracey’s Hotel Carrigmacross. Tickets 087 2392993 or visit our facebook page Ulster Pioneers.
Imported fodder continues to arrive in Kerry
Imported feed is continuing to arrive into Kerry to help farmers coping with the ongoing fodder crisis. Kerry IFA says silage is due at the...
People around Kerry invited to submit ideas for Airbnb Experiences
Airbnb has announced the expansion of their Experiences platform. Experiences made their debut in Dublin last year, followed by a nationwide expansion of 60 new...
Event to help Kerry businesses grow to take place in Castleisland
An event will take place in Castleisland to help businesses in Kerry to grow and develop. The event will help business owners improve the look...
Surviving as a single mother
What is life really like for a single mother in Kerry trying to make ends meat? Kerry mother of one 'Maeve' spoke to Deirdre...
Wellness feature
Deirdre Murphy talks about changes to your lifestyle to help you if you are struggling with sleep.
Lyme Disease
Deirdre visited Scoil Bhríde, Loreto National School in Killarney to find out more about their Junior Entrepreneur programme project which is a 'Tic Kit'....