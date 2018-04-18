Pioneer Total Abstinance Association National Pioneer Ball will take place on Saturday 5th May at Tracey’s Hotel Carrigmacross.

Pioneer Total Abstinance Association National Pioneer Ball will take place on Saturday 5th May at Tracey’s Hotel Carrigmacross.  Tickets 087 2392993 or visit our facebook page Ulster Pioneers.

