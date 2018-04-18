Pilot launched at Kerry primary school barring smart phone and social media app use at home

A Kerry primary school has initiated an 11-week pilot programme for its pupils barring the use of smart phones and social media apps outside school hours and at home.

The action resulted after it emerged inappropriate material was being circulated between pupils aged 11 and 12 at Blennerville National School.

A meeting of staff, parents of sixth class children and the Board of Management took place last Thursday night.

Consensus was reached between parents and the school that, going forward, children won’t use smart phones or social media applications outside school hours.

Principal at Blennerville National School Terry O’Sullivan said parents were horrified then they were made aware of the materials being shared and are supportive of the move.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today he said he’s seen first hand the damage unsupervised access to the internet can have on children.