Pictures From All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships

Kerry Manager Expects Improvement From Both Teams In Replay
Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice expects both teams to improve when they replay their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final. The Kingdom and Mayo will meet again...
TD Brendan Griffin Launches The Kerry Way Ultra Run
Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, TD, was on hand to lend his support to this years...
Another Kerry-Mayo Classic in the Offing? – August 18th, 2017
Jerry looks ahead to Sunday’s senior football semi-final. Will it be a classic like the clashes in 2014? Former Kerry All-Ireland winner, Killian Burns...
Meet the Roses – August 18th, 2017
The Kerry Rose, Breda O’Mahony; the Limerick Rose, Kayleigh Maher and the Florida Rose, Elizabeth Marince are among the group of young women who’ve...
My Husband Survived Sepsis – August 18th, 2017
Yesterday, you heard Catherine Duggan’s story of how sepsis claimed the life of her 37-year-old Liam. Susan Murhill from Killarney was listening to Catherine’s...