Pictures From All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships

By
radiokerrysport
-
Delighted with their Gold Medals…Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Callinafercy Rowing Girls Crew, Co Kerry, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Sive Rowing Club Ladies Crew, Co Kerry, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Sneem RC, Ladies Crew, Co Kerry, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Fenit Ladies Crew, Co Kerry, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Rounding the Buoy..Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Workmen’s RC, Boys U16 crew, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Flesk Valley RC, Girls U14 Crew, Co Kerry, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
‘Rounding the bouy”…Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Fossa U16 girls Crew, Co Kerry, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Sive Rowing Club Girls U18 Crew, Co Kerry, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Callinafercy Rowing Club Girls U18 Crew, Co Kerry, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Portmagee Rowing Club Girls U18 Crew, Co Kerry, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Rounding the Buoy..Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Callinafercy mens Crew, Killorglin, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Member of Workmen’s Rowing Club Killarney, congratulate the Ladies Senior Crew, who took Gold and also won the Girls U18 race at The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Workmen’s Rowing Club Veteran Crew, Co Kerry, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Silver…Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Fenit Rowing Club Junior ladies Crew, Co Kerry, Took Silver in their Final, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Delighted with their Gold Medals…Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Callinafercy Rowing Girls Crew, Co Kerry, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Action from The Finals of All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Templenore Rowing ladies Crew, Co Kerry, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
.Action from The All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, Fossa RC Veteran Crew, Killarney, take to the water, at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
Man of the Moment…Connie Daly of Fossa Rowing Club, Killarney, who was honoured by the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation for his services to Coastal Rowing. Connie has given years of stellar service and commitment to norturing Rowing not only with his own Club, but every rowing club in Kerry. Celebrating his achievements were members of Fossa Rowing Club at the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships at Ballyshannon, Co Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan
Action from The All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships, as Callinfercy Rowing Club, Veteran Ladies crew, take to the water, in very tough conditions at Ballyshannon, County Donegal at the weekend.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC****
