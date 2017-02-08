Philomena ‘Phyllis’ Sugrue nee O’Meara, Lahard, Beaufort, Killarney and late of Knockeendubh, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry on Friday at 11 O’clock.

