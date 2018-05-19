Philomena (Phil) Walsh née Duggan, Dirha West, Listowel.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Sunday (May 20th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.