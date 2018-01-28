Philomena Mulrooney nee O Brien, St. Mary’s Terrace, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday from 4 to 5.45pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Fianna Fáil delegates choose TD John Brassil as General Election candidate
Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil has been selected by party delegates tonight to run for the party at the next General Election in Kerry. Deputy...
Prediction that winner of Fianna Fáil convention will be from North Kerry
It's being predicted that the winner of tonight's convention to select a candidate to run for Fianna Fáil in Kerry at the next General...
Final draft of bye-laws for revised speed limits hoped to be ready for June
It's hoped a final draft of bye-laws for revised speed limits for national roads in Kerry will be ready by June. This follows extensive discussions...
Meeke & Nagle Finish Fourth At WRC Rally Monte Carlo
Kris Meeke and Kerry’s Paul Nagle were Fourth at WRC Rally Monte Carlo. The event was won by Sebastian Ogier. Sean Moriarty reports .
Kerry Lose Out To Cork In Lidl National Ladies Football League Opener
Kerry lost out to Cork in their opening game of the Lidl National Ladies Football league 2-17 to 9 points. Breda O'Shea reports
Women’s National Cup Final Glory For Castleisland
St Mary’s Castleisland have won the NICC Women’s National Cup Final. The ladies return to Castleisland this evening National Cup winners following their impressive...