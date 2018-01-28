Philomena Mulrooney nee O Brien, St. Mary’s Terrace, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday from 4 to 5.45pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

