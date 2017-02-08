Philomena Higgins née Linehan, 5 Newpark, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and formerly of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.

Reposing at her home in Portlaoise from 4pm today (Wed Feb 8th). Rosary at 9pm. Reposing tomorrow Thursday (Feb 9th) from 4pm, rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon requiem mass in St Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise on Friday (Feb 10th). Burial afterwards in St Peter and Paul’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Laois Palliative Care. House Private on Friday morning.