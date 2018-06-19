Philip O’Brien, South Gerah, Sneem and St. Mary Of the Angels Beaufort.

Reposing at his home in South Gerah Sneem tomorrow Wednesday (June 20th) from 4pm to 9pm. Transport provided from the South Square to the house during reposing.

Private removal on Thursday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Sneem arriving for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Mary of the Angels Relatives & Parents Group St. Fidelis Unit, Beaufort. Enquiries to Drummond Brothers Undertakers, Sneem.