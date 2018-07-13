Philip O’Brien The New Racing Manager Of Killarney Race Company

Philip O’Brien is the new Racing Manager of Killarney Race Company.

An Equine Science graduate from the University of Limerick and an established horse trainer, the Rathkeale native has also enjoyed a very successful career as an amateur and professional jockey.

He received his jockey’s licence at the age of 16 and rode over 100 winners in a career in the saddle that saw him compete in the 2002 Aintree Grand National and at Cheltenham on a number of occasions.





The new Financial Controller is Jennifer Pyne. A Commerce and Spanish graduate from University College Cork, she spent four years with Curran and Moore Accountants in Killarney and the past nine years with Monex Financial Services in Killarney.

Megan Daly Tyrell is the newly appointed Conference and Events Manager. She spent the past seven years managing key accounts for the INEC and Killarney Convention Centre.