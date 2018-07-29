Philip O Sullivan, Castlerosse Cottages, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR