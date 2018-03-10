Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 3 to 4:30pm. Removal at 4:30pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery
Film documenting Kerry Camino to Spain by sea premieres in Dublin tonight
A film, documenting the journey of a Kerry crew rowing the Camino to Spain premieres in Dublin tonight. The Camino Voyage charts the adventure undertaken...
Councillor claims Ardfert residents waiting over 11 years for pedestrian crossing
It's claimed residents in Ardfert have been left waiting over 11 years for a pedestrian crossing. That's according to Cllr Toireasa Ferris who raised the...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Phil Barrett, Connolly Park & formerly Rock Street, Tralee
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Ireland have beaten Scotland 28-8 at the Aviva Stadium, taking a huge step towards securing the Six Nations title by this evening. Jacob Stockdale...