Pharmaceutical company pledges to provide emphysema drug for further six months

Pharmaceutical company CSL Behring has pledged to provide Respreeza for a further six months.

The company, which provided the emphysema drug free of charge as part of a trial to 21 patients in Ireland, including a man from Killorglin, had informed the Department of Health it would be ceasing its Compassionate Access Programme at the end of September.

However, it has since confirmed it will provide the emphysema drug for another six months on compassionate grounds.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, and Spokesperson on Primary Care and Community Health Services, John Brassil has welcomed the news, saying it brings some respite for those affected.

He adds, despite the good news, a longer-term focus is needed.