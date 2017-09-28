Repoisng at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan this evening from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
ESB Networks to use Dingle as demonstration town to test ‘smart electricity’
ESB Networks is to use Dingle as a 'demonstration town' to test how the operation of 'smart electricity'. The Irish Independent reports the €4 million...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
Today in Munster Colleges U15 ''E'' Football Killorglin Community College take on Colaiste Mhicil Limerick at 12 noon in Tournafulla. This evening in The Suits Select...
Margaret Mary Lumby, Ownagarry, Killorglin.
Reposing at St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin this evening (Thurs 28th Sept) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St James' Church Killorglin arriving...
Peter Traynor, Churchground, Kilgarvan & formerly of Roundwood, Co. Wicklow.
Three quarters of Kerry housing applicants seeking one and two-bedroom accommodation
Three quarters of social housing applicants in Kerry are looking for one and two-bedroom accommodation. The number of qualified applicants on Kerry County Council's housing...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Celtic have their first Champions League group stage win in four years - after an impressive 3-nil victory at Belgian club Anderlecht. It leaves them...
Kerry Native Is New Laois Manager
Kerry native John Sugrue has been ratified as the new Laois senior football manager for the 2018 season. His appointment was confirmed last night as...