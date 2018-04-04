Peter Scannell, Bishopscourt, Ballyduff & formerly of Shrone & London.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Friday (April 6th) from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. Family flowers only please.
Latest News
Rainfall and flooding warning issued for Kerry
A rainfall and flooding warning has been issued for 8 counties including Kerry. Met Eireann says between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain will fall...
Convicted multiple rapist David Hegarty was a student at IT Tralee
It's been confirmed that convicted multiple rapist David Hegarty was a student at IT Tralee following his release from prison in 2006. Mr Hegarty, originally...
Kerry INTO rep says pay equalisation must come with no strings attached
Any form of pay restoration for teachers must come with no strings attached. That's according to the Irish National Teachers' Organisation representative for Kerry and...
Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD hits out at “disrespect” shown by Transport Infrastructure Ireland
The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District says Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being disgustingly disrespectful to people who have signed a petition regarding an accident...
Works to facilitate causal trading bays in Kenmare to begin within two weeks
Works to facilitate causal trading bays in Kenmare will begin within two weeks. At a recent meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District,...
Latest Sports
Preview – Round 2 of Club Championship
Colm Kelly has a preview of a packed weekend of fixtures in Round 2 of the Castleisland Co Op Mart Club Championships. AUDIO - COLMWED
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER The Premier League's top two attacking sides go head to head in the Champions League tonight. Liverpool host Manchester City in the first leg of...
Preview Lee Strand U-14 County League
In the Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Division 9 played on Tuesday night Dr. Crokes B 4.08 Milltown Castlemaine 2.06 With a look ahead to...