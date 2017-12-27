Peter Finn, Arklow, and formerly of Stradbally, Castlegregory

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, The Avenue, Gorey on Thursday from 2pm – with removal at 7pm to St. David’s Church. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballyfad Cemetery.

