Peter Bennett, 5 Pier Cottages, Kenmare and Milton Commons, Oxfordshire, England

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Saturday from 4pm with service at the Funeral home at 5pm. Private Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.
Latest News
15-bed specialist palliative in-patient unit, funded by Kerry Hospice Foundation, opens in Tralee
“Nobody knows when they may need hospice, but Kerry Hospice will always need people” Those were the words of Ted Moynihan of Kerry Hospice Foundation...
Nine Kerry people have joined the ranks of An Garda Síochána today
Nine Kerry people have joined the ranks of An Garda Síochána today. They were among 181 probationary Gardaí to graduate from the Garda College in...
16 patients on trolleys at UHK
16 patients were waiting on trolleys today at University Hospital Kerry. That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation which reports that today 331...
Popular Tralee restaurant to close as owners decide to retire
A well-known restaurant in Tralee is set to close its doors after over a quarter of a century in business. The owners of Dawon's Restaurant...
Tralee Food Festival gets underway
Tralee Food Festival gets underway this evening. The event which is in its third year will feature a taste trail and craft beer trail, artisan...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GOLF Shane Lowry has played his way into contention on Day 2 of the Portugal Masters at Vilamoura. The Offaly man carded 9 birdies and a...
David Clifford Has Ability To Go Right To The Top
David Clifford has all the ability to go right to the top, according to Darran O’Sullivan. However, O’Sullivan has warned that it takes a lot...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Munster and Glasgow will both be aiming to make it 4 wins out of 4 when they meet in a Pro 14 top...