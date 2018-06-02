Pete (Peter) O’ Sullivan, Fermoyle, Sneem

Reposing at O’ Connors Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6:15pm. Followed by removal to arrive at St. Michael’s Church Sneem at 7pm (approx.) Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. Enquiries to Drummond Bros. Undertakers Sneem
Latest News
Ireland-South MEP says 90% of plastic pollution ends up in the ocean
Over 90 percent of plastic pollution ends up in the ocean. Ireland South MEP Liadh Ni Riada is making a fresh call to encourage fishermen...
Munster Underage Athletics Review
The U9 to U12 Munsters are on in Ennis this weekend. Tom O'Donoghue reports
Killorglin man remanded in custody for alleged theft of property worth over €3,000
A Killorglin man has been remanded in custody for the alleged theft of property worth over €3,000. Michael O'Brien of 22 An Bainseach, Killorglin, is...
Blasket Island home of An tOileánach opens to the public
The home of Blasket Island writer Tomás Ó Criomthain has opened to the public. Located off the West Kerry coast on An Bhlascaod Mór -...
Handball All-Ireland For Kerryman
All Ireland 1 Wall Master Singles Handball Final Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh beat Paddy Donovan, Laois 15-12. 15-2. Semi-final Dominick Lynch beat Mike Dillon, Galway 15-3. 15-2.
Latest Sports
Munster Underage Athletics Review
The U9 to U12 Munsters are on in Ennis this weekend. Tom O'Donoghue reports
Handball All-Ireland For Kerryman
All Ireland 1 Wall Master Singles Handball Final Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh beat Paddy Donovan, Laois 15-12. 15-2. Semi-final Dominick Lynch beat Mike Dillon, Galway 15-3. 15-2.
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review
Murt Murphy reports