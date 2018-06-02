Pete (Peter) O’ Sullivan, Fermoyle, Sneem

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Connors Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6:15pm. Followed by removal to arrive at St. Michael’s Church Sneem at 7pm (approx.) Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. Enquiries to Drummond Bros. Undertakers Sneem

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR