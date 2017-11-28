Brian Leslie of Prima Finance joins Jerry on the last Monday of every month to answer your personal finance queries.
Kerry TDs react to Frances Fitzgerald resignation announcement
Frances Fitzgerald says her resignation was necessary to avoid a potentially destablising general election. The Tánaiste will resign in the Dáil this afternoon. Minister Fitzgerald said...
Land acquired for completion of Dingle Inner Relief Road
Land needed to construct phase four of the long awaited Dingle Inner Relief Road has been acquired. It's believed up to ten landowners were involved...
Man who tried to steal medical secretary’s wallet given ten-month sentence
A man with 117 previous convictions who attempted to steal a medical secretary's purse has been given a ten-month sentence. 38-year-old Trevor O'Callaghan of 1...
Personal Finance – November 27th, 2017
Brian Leslie of Prima Finance joins Jerry on the last Monday of every month to answer your personal finance queries. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_27_kt_pf.mp3
Éamon de Valera – November 27th, 2017
RTÉ broadcaster, David McCullagh, spoke to Jerry about his new biographer on the most important figure in Irish 20th century history. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_27_kt_edv.mp3
Terrace Talk – November 27th, 2017
On this weeks Terrace Talk: County Championship review with Eamonn Whealan, Dr.Crokes Munster Final loss with Harry O'Neil & Ghaeltacht's Munster Final win with Tomas...