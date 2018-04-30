Personal Finance – April 30th, 2018

On the last Monday of every month, personal finance expert, Brian Leslie of Prima Finance joins Jerry to answer your questions.
An inquiry is to take place into the Cervical Check scheme, after a number of women screened have died. Half of the 206 women who...
There are calls for a separate court and judge to deal with family law issues on a full-time basis in Kerry. There were over 96...
Gardaí say an investigation is continuing into the use of a garda uniform which appeared on a St Patrick's Day float in Castleisland.An image...
On the last Monday of every month, personal finance expert, Brian Leslie of Prima Finance joins Jerry to answer your questions. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/persfin.mp3
Cian O’Carroll, represents Limerick woman, Vicky Phelan, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. She received a settlement last week over a false negative...
Mary, not her real name, told Eamonn Hickson how she’s been going to court for years over a maintenance case for her children. Chair...