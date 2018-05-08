Permission sought for 58 houses in Tralee

Planning permission is being sought for 58 houses in Tralee.

Stillwater Investments Limited has applied to Kerry County Council to construct the development off the Bracker O’Regan Road, Mounthawk.

The project includes twelve four bed semi-detached houses and 46 three bed semi-detached houses and carparking on two hectares of the site.

Planning is also sought for an access road to the adjacent Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk and a new vehicular and pedestrian access onto the Bracker O’Regan Road.

A decision will be made by June 24th.