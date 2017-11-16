Permission refused for north Kerry wind turbines

Planning permission has been refused for eight wind turbines in north Kerry.

The proposed turbines would have had an overall height of 126.5 metres.

The Ballylongford Windfarm Group applied to Kerry County Council in September for the development at Aghanagran Middle, Aghanagran Lower, Ballyline West and Tullahennell South.

In refusing permission, Kerry County Council said taken in conjunction with existing and permitted wind turbines in the area, it is considered the proposed development would give rise to an excessive proliferation of wind turbines on this low lying flat landscape.

Planners felt the turbines would interfere with the character of landscape and would be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

They also raised concerns the development would give rise to peat instability, pose a serious risk of pollution to surface water and could interfere with a local ringfort.