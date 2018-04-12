Permission granted for Causeway solar farm

An Bord Pleanala has granted permission for the development of a solar farm in Causeway.

Reeve Wave Limited had appealed a decision by Kerry County Council to grant permission subject to conditions.

The appeal related to solar photovoltaic panels.

The company is seeking to develop 39,000 square metres of solar panels on ground mounted steel frames at Dromroe.

An Bord Pleanala granted permission for the panels saying the proposed solar farm would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area and would not endanger human health or the environment.