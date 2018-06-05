Permission granted for 46-bedroom hotel in Dingle town centre

Kerry County Council has granted permission for the construction of a 46-bedroom guest house in Dingle town centre.

Permission has been granted to applicant Grace O’Malley for the development – including a bar, restaurant, cultural centre, greenhouse and associated facilities – at Gortonora.

The development at ‘The Bridge House’ is located at the junction between Spa Road, the Mall and Sráid Eoin in the town centre at a premise once locally known as ‘Mossie Choc’s’.





The application – lodged in March 2015 – includes a new riverside walkway on Spa Road and the reinstatement of a pedestrian access at the junction with the bridge.

Planning has been granted subject to eleven conditions – including that all windows and doors looking out onto Sráid Eoin be of timber construction and that all signage be hand-painted of traditional design.