The percentage of people in Kerry with a third level qualification has increased.

According to Census 2016 figures, nearly 40,000 (39,641) people in Kerry had third level qualifications.

This represents a 14% increase from 2011, when just under 35,000 (34,833) individuals held qualifications from a third level institute.

The Census 2016 data shows 33% of people aged 15 and over in Kerry have third level qualifications, compared with 30% in 2011.